Man arrested after beheading cat and threatening to kill mother in Sarawak

A man in Sarawak was arrested for beheading a cat with a butcher’s knife and threatening to kill his elderly mother.

33-year-old Jefrie Drahman allegedly committed the acts after his mother asked him to find a job.

He pleaded guilty to two charges in the Sessions Court on Tuesday (21 May).

Beheaded cat and threatened to kill mother

According to the Borneo Post, both incidents occurred at a house in Sarawak’s Kampung Keranji around 12.40pm last Wednesday (15 May).

Sin Chew Daily Mail reported that Drahman was unhappy with his mother’s request for him to find a job.

In a rage, he cut off a cat’s head with a butcher’s knife and threatened to kill his 70-year-old mother.

He was subsequently arrested after the incident.

A urine test following the incident found that Drahman was under the influence of drugs at the time.

Pleaded guilty to charges

Per the Borneo Post report, Drahman pleaded guilty to the charges handed to him by Sessions Court Judge Musli Ab Hamid.

However, he refused to admit to the court what he had done.

Judge Musli fixed Drahman’s trial hearing for 10 October and ordered the prosecution to submit documents related to the case by 19 June.

He will remain at Puncak Borneo prison until the end of his case.

If found guilty of the charge under Section 30 (2) of Malaysia’s Animal Welfare Act 2015, Drahman can be fined RM100,000 (S$28,700), face up to three years in jail, or both.

For criminal intimidation, he can be jailed for up to seven years or fined under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

