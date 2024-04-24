Police hunting 3 suspects who set kitten on fire in M’sia, animal in critical condition

Police searching for suspects caught setting kitten on fire on CCTV

Malaysian police are trying to track down three suspects believed to have set a kitten on fire.

The incident, captured on CCTV around 1pm on Monday (22 April), sparked public outrage after footage was shared on social media.

A passer-by extinguished the flames, but the kitten remains in critical condition.

Suspects caught on CCTV

According to the New Straits Times, a 63-year-old woman alerted police to the horrifying act, which occurred at Sri Kenari Flats in Sungai Ramal Baru, Kajang.

Police uncovered footage of three men loitering in the motorcycle parking area.

One of them poured oil onto a helpless kitten before setting it on fire.

The poor animal was then seen running away, its tiny body engulfed in flames.

According to Berita Harian, the kitten is estimated to be just six weeks old and weighs 300g.

Kitten being cared for in private clinic

Fortunately, a resident who witnessed the incident immediately poured water onto the kitten to extinguish the flames.

They then informed the woman who filed the complaint.

“The complainant searched for the kitten around the area before finding it in a debilitating condition,” said Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan.

The woman immediately rushed the kitten to a private animal clinic in Ampang, where it is receiving treatment for second-degree burns.

It will remain under observation for at least a week.

Mr Mohd Zaid added that authorities are investigating the case under Section 428 of the Penal Code, which deals with acts of mischief towards animals.

If convicted, the perpetrators could face up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.

