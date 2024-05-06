Woman puts up sign for lost AirPods in Choa Chu Kang, warns that she has eczema

Woman puts up poster for lost AirPods in Choa Chu Kang

On 1 May, a woman lost her AirPods Pro — which were stored in a pink case — in Choa Chu Kang.

According to her, the AirPods’ last tracked location was at Block 801B Keat Hong Close.

She has since put up a poster at the block, including a warning that her in-ear eczema may result in bacterial spread if anyone were to attempt to use them.

The woman also claimed that she lodged police reports.

Lost item reportedly picked up at Choa Chu Kang MRT or Bus 301

After displaying the poster, the woman took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to again urge the individual holding her AirPods to return them.

She highlighted that the lost item was picked up at Choa Chu Kang MRT Station or SMRT Bus Service 301.

“Please lah. I won’t bite nor call the cops on you, I just want my stuff back,” she implored them.

She also mentioned that the AirPods were gifted to her by someone important to her.

Poster warns that owner suffers from in-ear eczema

An image of the poster showed writings scribbled in ink, presumably by the owner herself.

In the bottom right corner, the owner warned that she “was suffering from eczema in her internal ears”, which may cause the spread of bacteria.

Moreover, the writings added that the device had “obvious bloodstains” on them.

Her poster stated that she offered the person who allegedly took her AirPods a S$20 reward upon meeting up.

“Why not just return it and get $20 to cover 1 meal expense?” she wrote in her post.

The woman claimed that apart from filing a police report, she had marked the AirPods as lost on Apple. While this does not prevent others from using them, only the owner’s iCloud data will be attached to the device, notes AppleInsider.

On 4 May, she edited her caption to update that she had filed a second report, this time classifying the device as ‘stolen’.

She further said that an investigation officer would be liaising with SMRT to check CCTVs and identify the person who took her AirPods.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.