Maris Stella High (Primary) to accept girls from 2027, Mount Vernon campus will be rebuilt

Maris Stella High School campus to be rebuilt from 2027 to 2029

To provide better facilities for students, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced today (6 May) that Maris Stella High School (MSHS) will undergo a rebuild from 2027 to 2029. Additionally, Maris Stella High School (Primary) will become co-ed in 2027 for the first time, to better serve nearby residents.

During the rebuild, MSHS (Primary) will occupy the former MacPherson Primary School Site.

MSHS (Secondary) will be at the former Bedok North Secondary School site.

Maris Stella High School (Primary) to become co-ed from 2027

MOE said in a statement that the campuses of MSHS (Primary) and MSHS (Secondary), located at 25 Mount Vernon Road, will be rebuilt from 2027 onwards, until 2029.

MSHS (Primary) will also become co-educational and take in girls from 2027, with agreement from MSHS Ltd’s Board of Directors and the Marist Brothers Provincial Council.

This is “to better serve the needs of local residents”, MOE said.

“MSHS (Primary) will also look into increasing its Primary 1 intake in 2027,” the statement further added.

To accommodate the larger intake, which currently takes in 270 Primary pupils according to The Straits Times (ST), MSHS (Primary) will operate on a partial single-session during the rebuilding of its permanent campus.

Primary 1 and 2 pupils will attend school during the afternoon sessions. Pupils in Primary 3 to 6 will attend morning sessions, ST reported.

After the permanent campus is ready – tentatively in 2030 – MSHS (Primary) will revert to single-session days.

MOE added that MSHS (Secondary) will remain an all-boys school “for now”.

25 Mount Vernon Road will still count towards the home-school distance for Primary 1 registration exercises.

“Parents can use the Singapore Land Authority’s OneMap SchoolQuery to check the home-school distance,” MOE said.

Co-ed to bring more diversity, campus rebuild to include facilities currently lacking

MSHS principal Boy Eng Seng told ST that the rebuild would add a school field and indoor sports hall to the campus, which it currently lacks.

“Students should not have issues travelling to the holding sites as they are not far from the current campus,” he added.

Located at Mattar Road, the primary school holding site is 1.8km away from the Mount Vernon site. Meanwhile, the Jalan Damai secondary school holding site is about 3.7km away.

Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin said that MSHS (Primary) turning co-ed will bring “added diversity and inclusiveness” to the student population.

It’ll also provide more options for families staying near Bidadari and Potong Pasir.

“We know that a construction site will bring some disamenities to the surrounding neighbourhood,” he said in response to potential disruptions while the rebuild is ongoing. “We will work with the government agencies involved to mitigate any issues.”

