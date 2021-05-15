Maris Stella Gate Will Be Rebuilt Inside School Compound

With Singapore’s rapid urbanisation, some relics of yesteryears have become victims of up and coming infrastructure projects. The latest case in point is the iconic Maris Stella High School Gate.

Consequentially, petitions for its preservation came in the wake of the news.

On Saturday (15 May), the Housing & Development Board (HDB) took to Facebook to address the concerns and shared that the gate would be rebuilt in the school compound.

The current gate will also not be removed until the new gate is reconstructed, which is slated to finish in late-2021.

Plans for the removal of Maris Stella Gate started since 2018

In the Facebook post, HDB addressed calls for the Maris Stella High School (MSHS) gate to be preserved or rebuilt in a similar design.

However, HDB said that with upcoming residential developments in the Bidadari estate, Mount Vernon Road – where the gate is currently located – would need to be widened to accommodate the increased traffic flow.

To achieve this, part of the driveway leading into MSHS would need to be acquired and the current gate would have to be removed.

HDB had apparently been in talks with various groups, such as MSHS School Owners and the Marist Brothers, since Aug 2018 to discuss the impact of the move.

They explored a number of possibilities, one being the relocation of the current gate.

However, after consultation with experts, relocation was reportedly not “technically feasible”. The structure might also be damaged during the relocation process, says HDB.

The stakeholders then reached an agreement for a new gate to be built within the school compound instead.

New Maris Stella gate would incorporate elements of existing gate

With the help of the school’s alumni association, a digital replica of the iconic gate will be developed.

This will apparently make it easier to construct a new gate that resembles the existing one.

HDB is also studying the possibility of retaining physical elements of the OG gate. These include the distinctive blue tiles on the arch roof and the signage of the school.

HDB added that the current gate will not be removed until the new gate is constructed, which is estimated to finish in end 2021.

A special gate that holds sentimental value

The Maris Stella High School gate has proved to be an iconic part of many alumni’s memories of their beloved alma mater.

Hence, we’re heartened that HDB held discussions with the relevant parties to reach a compromise.

We hope that the new turn in events would appease the passionate Marists who are clamouring for its preservation.

