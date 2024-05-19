Tortoises team up to help a flipped tortoise back on its feet

Tortoises team up to help a flipped tortoise

A clip of two tortoises coming to the rescue from TikTok user @sulcata2017 has endeared Thai netizens.

In the viral clip, a tortoise can be seen helplessly struggling to upright itself while lying on its back. Just when things look hopeless, nearby tortoises team up and come help the flipped tortoise back on its feet.

A tortoise helplessly lying on its back

TikTok user @sulcata2017 raises and cares for sulcata tortoises and often shares clips of cute moments. One particular moment that he uploaded from his home in Suphan Buri has endeared Thai netizens.

The clip, shared over 7,300 times, begins with a tortoise helplessly lying on its back. As it wiggles its limbs, it becomes readily apparent that it can’t upright itself.

A nearby tortoise circles the struggling tortoise, seemingly looking for a way to help. Although it did tilt the flipped tortoise a tiny bit, it wasn’t able to upright the poor tortoise before scampering off.

A duo to the rescue

Just when all hope looks lost, two other tortoises promptly show up on the scene. They circle the tortoise from opposite sides at lightning-quick speeds, by tortoise standards.

With the enclosure walls as leverage, one of the tortoises uses its shell to push the struggling tortoise. As the tortoises shift, the second tortoise offers its own shell to be used as leverage, which then the helpful tortoise obliges.

With a final shove, the tortoise manages to upright its flipped friend which brings the saga to a close.

Featured image adapted from @sulcata2017 on TikTok.