Tortoise Seen Crossing Central Expressway Near Braddell

There have been multiple instances of animals trying to cross busy roads. However, slowly-moving animals such as tortoises may also unknowingly try to attempt this dangerous stunt once in a while.

A Facebook video posted on Singapore Wildlife Sightings showed a tortoise trying to cross the Central Expressway (CTE) near Braddell.

While the scene was rather nerve-wracking to watch, you’d be relieved to know that the little creature made it across the road safely, with the help of a Deliveroo rider.

Tortoise walks at the side of the road

When the video was taken, the tortoise was already seen walking at the side of the expressway, off the pavement.

From the time the little tortoise decided to cross the road, at least 10 cars and 1 motorcycle had driven past it.

While some cars came dangerously close to the tortoise, several cars went over the tortoise luckily without running over it.

Saved by 2 drivers

Though the tortoise was more than halfway across the road, it seemed lost and confused, causing it to turn back.

Once again, it had to make the dangerous journey to traverse back to its starting point.

Thankfully, a blue Mitsubishi car noticed that the tortoise was in distress and stopped.

A Deliveroo rider then parked his motorcycle at the side to pick the tortoise and bring it to safety.

It seemed like the Deliveroo rider put the animal further back into the bushes, probably to prevent it from attempting to cross the road again.

Once the coast of clear, the rider was seen apologising to other vehicles for the traffic holdup.

Drive safely in case of animals crossing

Since Singapore is filled with wildlife, it is not rare to see animals crossing the road. But amid heavy traffic, their lives could be at risk.

Thankfully, this tortoise was saved by the 2 kind drivers who were willing to stop and let it cross safely.

We hope this tortoise will find its way around Singapore safely and won’t end up in a dangerous situation again.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.