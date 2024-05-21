Mesh barrier blocking Mount Fuji at popular tourist photo spot erected on 21 May

A mesh barrier that’ll block Mt. Fuji from popular tourist photo spot has been installed

The 2.5-meter mesh barrier that’ll block an iconic view of Mount Fuji has finally been installed.

The barrier was set up on Tuesday (21 May) morning, with the aim of reducing overtourism in the area.

Well-known for its incredible view of Mount Fuji, the photo spot has become a hotbed for tourists. However, locals said tourists have also littered, trespassed, and caused problems for local traffic.

2.5-Metre black net erected to block view of Mount Fuji

On the morning of 21 May, Japanese authorities put up a mesh barrier, measuring 2.5 metres tall and 20 metres wide, to obscure views of Mount Fuji at a famous tourist photo spot in Fujikawaguchiko.

The photo spot offers a beautiful view of Mount Fuji — situated right behind the popular Lawson convenience store. Tourists would crowd around the spot, which is in the middle of the road to take a photo.

As a result of its popularity with tourists, the location has become a bit of a sore spot with locals. To get the best photos, foreign visitors would often block local traffic. Furthermore, according to Mainichi Shimbun, residents claimed that tourists would often cross the road dangerously and litter.

Japan is well-known for its cleanliness, which has extended to Japanese tourists cleaning up after others when visiting foreign countries.

A “difficult decision” for a tourist town

A town official told Mainichi Shimbun that erecting the barrier was a difficult choice because the town was a popular tourist destination.

Since about 2022, tourists began flocking to the spot, located in front of a local dental clinic.

In response to the increase in tourists and local complaints, the local government stationed security guards around the area. But even they were unable to handle how popular the area had become.

In the same interview with Mainichi Shimbun, the official added that the spike in tourists has unfortunately pushed the town beyond its limits.

