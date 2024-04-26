Japan to construct 2.5m barrier to block Mount Fuji from view due to inconsiderate tourists

Japan to install 2.5m barrier to block view of Mount Fuji due to inconsiderate tourists

Japanese authorities have decided to erect a 2.5-metre barrier at a popular photo spot to block Mount Fuji from view.

This comes after inconsiderate foreign tourists were found to have disrespected rules and regulations to snap pictures of the iconic scenery.

The mesh net’s installation will commence as early as next week, a Fujikawaguchiko town official told AFP News.

Decision to erect barrier comes after tourists overcrowd site near Mount Fuji

In Fujikawaguchiko, a Lawson convenience store has gained fame as ‘Japan’s most famous Lawson’ due to its strategic location right in front of the volcano.

As Lawson stores are widely frequented throughout Japan, many visitors see this particular site as embodying a uniquely Japanese charm.

Despite traffic signs and warnings, visitors continued to overcrowd the area.

Some even resorted to climbing the roof of the nearby dental clinic to snap pictures.

These inconsiderate actions ultimately prompted local authorities to erect a 2.5m-tall and 20m-wide barrier to maintain order.

“It’s regrettable we have to do this, because of some tourists who can’t respect rules,” noted the official.

‘Overtourism’ dubbed the biggest issue plaguing Mount Fuji

In 2023, Masatake Izumi, a Yamanashi prefectural government official told CNN Travel that “overtourism”, and by extension its related ‘byproducts’, is the biggest issue plaguing Mount Fuji.

The large spike in tourists, especially after pandemic restrictions were lifted, has given rise to a suite of problems.

These include littering, increased carbon dioxide emissions and unruly hikers.

To tackle overtourism, climbers using the Yamanashi Prefecture trail will be imposed a fee of ¥2,000 (S$17.40) from 1 July this year, The Japan Times noted.

There will also be a cap of 4,000 climbers per day.

Also read: Man Delivers Domino’s Pizza To Top Of Mount Fuji, Wows Twitter Users With Dedication

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jon Chiang on Unsplash.