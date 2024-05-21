Man in China died from popular ‘neck hanging’ exercise

Man in China died from ‘neck hanging’ exercise meant for neck & shoulder pain

Last Thursday (16 May), a man in his 50s died from a unique ‘neck hanging’ exercise at his local park in China.

Meant to alleviate neck and shoulder pains, the ‘neck hanging’ exercise went viral a couple of years ago.

The exercise has drawn intrigue, but also warnings from the medical community that the exercise might cause permanent injuries.

Man died after doing popular ‘neck exercise’

The unique ‘neck exercise’ from China made the news a couple of years ago. A video report by South China Morning Post shows individuals using contraptions to hang from trees at a local park in China.

The exercise involves placing one’s chin on the contraption before lifting their legs so they’re suspended in the air by their necks.

Men in the video would either stay still or swing their legs constantly while hanging by their chins.

Locals allege that the exercise helps with neck and shoulder pain.

However, on 16 May, a man in his 50s died while performing the exercise in China.

According to 8world News, authorities in China confirmed the accidental death which occurred in Chengxi town in Dianjiang county.

Citing NetEase, The New Paper reported that the man had rested his neck on the contraption instead of his chin.

Experts warn against unusual ‘neck exercise’

Multiple medical experts have spoken out against his neck exercise, according to the same video report from South China Morning Post. In the report, experts said the human neck can only hold up to 25kg.

The exercise could cause spine injuries and even paraplegia, which is when one’s lower body is paralyzed, the experts warned.

Also read: 33-Year-Old Fitness Influencer Dies After Attempting To Squat Press With 200KG Barbell

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Weibo and South China Morning Post on YouTube. Image on the right is for illustration purposes only.