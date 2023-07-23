33-Year-Old Fitness Influencer Dies After Attempting To Squat Press With 200KG Barbell

Indonesian Fitness Influencer Dies After Breaking His Neck During Barbell Exercise

While lifting a barbell, an Indonesian fitness influencer, 33-year-old Justyn Vicky, passed away in a freak accident.

It reportedly weighed between 180kg and 210kg, causing him to fall to the floor and break his neck when trying to stand upright.

Tributes have since poured in from the local community following the news of his death.

Indonesian fitness influencer passes away in freak barbell mishap

The Star reports that the tragedy occurred at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur, Indonesia, on 15 July.

He was attempting squat presses with a barbell, which allegedly weighed 180kg to 210kg. The Daily Mail reported that it weighed over 200kg.

However, he could not stand upright with it and fell, breaking his neck.

Footage of the incident has since circulated on Facebook, going viral. In the short 16-second clip, a spotter helps Justyn with lifting the barbell.

Stumbling back a few steps, he squats down and struggles with stretching his legs to stand up again.

Justyn eventually falls with the barbell sliding up to his neck, pushing it off before collapsing.

Authorities then conveyed Justyn to the hospital with a broken neck.

Despite medical staff conducting an emergency operation, they could not save him, and he passed away.

Friends & fans remember him as a beacon of inspiration

Tributes have begun pouring in for Justyn from the local community.

Penning a long post for him via Instagram, Paradise Bali Gym described the influencer as a “beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support.”

“Today, as we bid farewell to our dear Justyn, let us remember him as an extraordinary soul who dedicated his life to improving ours,” they said.

Your legacy will live on through the countless lives you’ve touched.

Speaking to the Bali Express, Gede Sutarya, Justyn’s close friend, praised him as a sociable and kind individual who often shared his wisdom and knowledge on maintaining fitness.

“I was given supplements by Mas Vicky. We last met about two months ago, but we often communicated,” he said.

Gede added that Justyn would often impart his advice on using the gym, telling his friends to be careful about not training beyond their limits.

MS News wishes Justyn’s loved ones our deepest condolences. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @the.paradisebali on Instagram and Facebook.