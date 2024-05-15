‘He cheated because he was bullied in school’: Aliff Aziz’s sister comes to his defence amid cheating scandal

Aliff Aziz’s sister defends him on Instagram story, says he was victim of bullying

Singapore singer-actor Aliff Aziz and his wife, Bella Astillah, have been at the center of a relationship scandal since authorities caught the former in a suspected khalwat or close proximity incident with Malaysian actress Ruhainies.

His sister, Aisyah, has now stepped forward to defend Aliff’s actions, claiming it to be the result of trauma.

Posting an Instagram story, she urged her followers to express some sympathy for the celebrity.

Aliff Aziz’s sister comes to his defence on Instagram

In the now-expired story which World of Buzz reposted, Aisyah said Aliff was “clearly in pain” and “in need of help”.

“Someone who has healed his traumas won’t do the things he did,” she explained.

He went from surviving bullies in school to superstardom at 16.

Aisyah then compared her brother to American singers Justin Bieber and Chris Brown, both of whom rose to fame at 12 and 15 respectively.

The two stars have also been embroiled in their fair share of controversies during adulthood.

“That could be what’s happening to him,” Aisyah said. “Doesn’t justify anything, of course.”

Public urged to have sympathy for Aliff Aziz & Bella Astillah

Aisyah went on to urge members of the public to express some sympathy for her brother.

“I hope you can find a tiny space in your heart now as you read this to make a small prayer for him,” she said. “[So] that he finds his way into healing.”

She also asked her followers to make a prayer for Bella, her son and daughter with Aliff, as well as her extended family so that they could begin similarly healing.

On Sunday (12 May), Aliff told Malaysian entertainment show Melodi that he cheated on his wife as his “soul felt empty”.

Addressing the close proximity incident, Aliff said it was a mistake and that he had remained silent as he did not want his words twisted by the public.

The singer-actor also said that he initially rejected the divorce with Bella as she was “the mother of [his] children.”

However, he has now claimed he would cooperate fully, emphasising his readiness to let Bella take custody of their children.

