Cat in M’sia draws envy after it celebrates birthday at Louis Vuitton store

Cat in Malaysia celebrates birthday at a Louis Vuitton store

Pet owners always want the best for their fur babies and for a fur mum in Malaysia, this means throwing her cat a party in a Louis Vuitton store.

The event went viral when Haliza Maysuri uploaded a video of her celebrating her cat’s birthday in a private room for VIPs at the luxury fashion outlet.

In the video, the cat, aptly named Money, was presented with a cake and birthday song, while wearing a custom-made sparkly grey dress.

Luxury gifts for pet cat

Besides her luxurious party venue, Money was also gifted luxurious gifts from Louis Vuitton.

Her owner bought her a genuine leather collar, which is estimated to cost more than S$850.

She was also gifted a framed artwork of herself with the iconic brown Louis Vuitton monogram as the backdrop.

To top it off, Money had a solo photoshoot session sitting atop LV trunks, before she posed for photos with her "family" and friends. Netizens express envy towards cat The video has caught the attention of the internet, attracting more than 1.5 million views as of writing. Many netizens expressed their envy towards the cat on TikTok. Some commented how the cat was living a better life than them, even going as far as asking Haliza if she could adopt them. Meanwhile, others jokingly said their cat sent the video to them, wanting them to step up their game as fur parents. Also read: Orange cat in Thailand becomes mini celebrity at Bangkok airport Orange cat in Thailand becomes mini celebrity at Bangkok airport