Orange cat in Thailand becomes mini celebrity at Bangkok airport

Adorable orange cat at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport goes viral

A 9-month-old orange cat has become a famous mini-celebrity at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

This came after TikTok videos of the feline sitting on a moving escalator’s handrail went viral.

Some tourists visiting the airport even took the opportunity to take pictures with the celebrity cat.

Cute orange cat becomes famous

The cute orange cat, named ‘Nurang’, has recently become an attraction of sorts at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Nurang seemingly shot to fame after videos of him went viral on TikTok.

In these videos, the orange cat would often be seen riding on the handrails of downward-moving escalators or simply wandering around the airport.

Another video shows the cat sitting gracefully on the direction pillar in front of an escalator, like a guardian of sorts.

Cat belongs to tour company worker’s girlfriend

According to Thai PBS World, the cat belongs to Kanokporn — a woman whose boyfriend works at a tour company. The boyfriend would reportedly pick up arriving tourists at the airport and Kanokporn would occasionally tag along to help her partner with some errands.

Kanokporn said Nurang didn’t like being left alone, so she would bring him along when she came to help her boyfriend at the airport.

“I once left him by himself in my room and, when I returned, my room was a complete mess, destroyed by him,” added the 31-year-old.

She mentioned that Nurang has never caused any trouble inside the airport and is always within her sight.

Also read: Chonky Cat Lepaks Like A Human At HDB Block Across Kopitiam, Stares Nonchalantly At Passer-By

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @amuay2525 on TikTok and @au.yod on TikTok.