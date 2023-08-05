Chonky Cat Lepaks Like A Human At HDB Block Across Kopitiam, Stares Nonchalantly At Passer-By

Video Of Unbothered Cat Relaxing At HDB Block Opposite Kopitiam Goes Viral

Community cats have a special place in Singaporeans’ hearts, with dedicated caretakers going to great lengths to spoil and pamper them.

A chonky community cat recently went viral on TikTok, perhaps proof of it having enjoyed such pampering from feeders.

The clip showed the feline sitting very much like a human in what appears to be a Housing Development Board (HDB) estate.

Seeming just mildly interested in the camera, the tabby slouched comfortably and maintained its position despite the human intrusion.

Cat chills at HDB block across Kopitiam Corner

The 14-second video starts with a slow panning of the camera from behind a wall.

Based on the lack of cars passing by in the background, it could have been a quiet night for the neighbourhood, which could explain why the cat was so comfortable.

After its legs popped into view, the rest of its body slowly emerged into sight.

The tabby appeared to have been aware of the human’s presence, but unlike its more skittish counterparts, remained unperturbed.

It maintained its odd position — leaning against the wall with its belly on show to the entire world.

The sitting position made the cat appear human-like, like many of us lazing on the couch, binge-watching TV shows.

Some suggested that it was having some alone time

Since the video went viral, many viewers have taken to the comments to personify the already human-like feline.

One commenter said that the cat must’ve been tired of the world, to the point where it can go “healing” anywhere.

He then jokingly advised the cat to be patient with all its troubles.

Meanwhile, others got creative in imagining what the cat must’ve been thinking.

A TikTok user reckoned that it was staring the OP down as a way of requesting kibbles and rice.

Another netizen thought that the cat could’ve been asking for a lighter — since some folks may smoke while contemplating their problems and ‘healing’.

The unbothered tabby though, was likely just ushering in the weekend after a long, tiring week. We feel you kitty.

