TKGS caretaker Uncle Dollah dies after road accident, remembered as joyful & fatherly figure

TKGS alumni mourn the passing of beloved Uncle Dollah

Mr Abdullah Basiron, known affectionately to generations of Tanjong Katong Girls’ School (TKGS) students as Uncle Dollah, has passed away at 71 years old.

The former operations manager had given about 44 years of his life to TKGS before retiring in 2017.

Uncle Dollah was in critical condition after a road accident in Toa Payoh at around 6.40am on 13 Jan.

He was dependent on life support in hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Friday (17 Jan), reported Berita Harian.

Uncle Dollah leaves behind a 34-year-old son and daughter-in-law.

The caretaker of TKGS and its students

Following the devastating news, TKGS alumni have poured their condolences on social media.

“Absolutely shattered,” wrote one student in response to the Instagram post confirming Uncle Dollah’s passing.

In another post uploaded on 18 Jan, former students shared their most precious memories of the deceased.

To many TKGS girls, Uncle Dollah was always a welcome presence at school, often making them feel safe during long days.

“Will always remember the time you waited with me, the last to leave the school, for my dad to come before locking the gate,” recalled an alumnus who graduated in 2016.

Meanwhile, others remember him for his joyful nature — how he was “always smiling” and would often sing while walking along the corridors.

Before his retirement, Uncle Dollah’s many responsibilities include keeping the classrooms spick and span, watering the plants on campus, and locking up the classrooms.

When he retired in 2017, TKGS alumni raised more than S$7,000 as a gesture of thanks for his service.

They would rally together again almost eight years later to raise funds for Uncle Dollah after his fateful accident.

Alumni raise close to S$50,000 for family

The campaign on LaunchGood aimed to cover his medical bills and post-hospitalisation costs.

Former student Khalijah Masud, who graduated in 1986, told Berita Harian that they had raised almost S$50,000 as of 17 Jan.

The leaders of the fundraising campaign are in the process of transferring the funds to Uncle Dollah’s family.

Uncle Dollah was buried at Pusara Aman on Saturday (18 Jan).

