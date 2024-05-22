Woman in Thailand in urgent need of toilet hitches ride from police to escape heavy traffic

Woman hitches ride from police to go to the toilet

The urgency of needing to use the toilet while stuck in heavy traffic is an unpleasant experience for everyone.

A TikTok video captured the dilemma of a woman in Thailand who was in urgent need of a toilet while stuck in heavy traffic. She resorted to asking for a ride from a police officer.

The police officer graciously agreed to let her hop on his motorcycle to find a toilet.

The video amused many netizens, with many praising the officer’s act of kindness.

Woman’s urgent toilet needs while in jam-packed traffic

In the now-viral TikTok video posted by @montatip.13, the passengers of a car stuck in congested traffic can be seen asking a police officer parked on the road to escort one of the passengers to the toilet.

The Facebook page สืบนครบาล IDMB shared that the woman in the video urgently needed to use the restroom due to a number 2 emergency. Due to the slow-moving traffic, they resorted to asking for the police officer’s help to take her to the toilet.

It added that the police officer took her to Priest Hospital, which was the nearest place that provided toilets.

Netizens admire officer’s kindness

Many netizens praised the police officer’s kindness. One was even curious to know if the woman made it to the toilet in time.

“The police really serve(s) people,” another netizen commented.

“The police officer is so lovely,” one Facebook user wrote in Thai.

Another jokingly said that those who’ve never been in this situation would never understand.

Featured image adapted from @montatip.13 on TikTok.