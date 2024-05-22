MP Baey Yam Keng announces death of younger brother from brain haemorrhage

On 21 May, Tampines GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng posted on Facebook announcing a personal tragedy.

His youngest brother, Baey Yam Chuan, died suddenly on 16 May due to a brain haemorrhage. He was 50.

“He was in Abu Dhabi where he was working for the last 6 years. He left behind a 13-year old son,” the 53-year-old said of his brother in his post.

Thanks to the help from Singapore Embassy, the younger Mr Baey’s employer and colleagues at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and friends at Abu Dhabi, the family managed to bring his ashes back to Singapore last Sunday (19 May), he added.

Mr Baey, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment and for Transport, also said a simple memorial service for his brother will be held on Saturday in Woodlands.

“Although his life ended abruptly and too soon, we welcome his friends to come together to remember Yam Chuan,” he said.

Mr Baey added that as they do not have much contact with his brother’s classmates, friends, former colleagues and other contacts, he “felt responsible as his eldest brother to share this information for Yam Chuan”.

He ended the post with a form for those who knew his brother to indicate their attendance for the memorial service.

“Thank you for your friendship with my little brother and being part of Ah Chuan’s life,” he said.

Mr Baey’s wife, playwright Lim Hai Yen, also left a heartfelt Facebook post on her account, saying that she hopes the younger Mr Baey is “in a better land now, relieved of pain and suffering”.

“Your life may have ended suddenly, but up till the last moment, you were enjoying your life with friends abroad and most importantly, with your son,” she said.

“Be assured that we will take care of papa and mama, and YP as well. He’s a good boy, and resembles you a lot… We will miss you, but we will always be reminded of you when we see YP.”

Fellow politicians have taken to his post to express their condolences, including Minister for Communications and Information of Singapore Josephine Teo and Minister for National Development of Singapore Desmond Lee.

“Yam Keng, am very sorry for your loss. May your family remain strong in the time of grief,” said Mrs Teo.

“Very sorry for your loss, Yam Keng. Deepest condolences to you and your family,” said Mr Lee.

Other notable figures have also commented on his post, including Singaporean singer-songwriter and playwright Dick Lee and former Nominated NP and actress Janice Koh.

Also read: Baey Yam Keng Has 3 Benign Polyps Removed After Colonoscopy, Urges S’poreans To Get Checked

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com. Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.