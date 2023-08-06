Baey Yam Keng Has 3 Benign Polyps Removed After Colonoscopy, Urges S’poreans To Get Checked

Baey Yam Keng Discovers 3 Benign Polyps After Colonoscopy

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng discovered he had three polyps during a colonoscopy. Thankfully, the polyps are non-cancerous and benign.

As colorectal cancer is the most prevalent cancer in Singapore, he is also urging others to get checked.

He revealed this discovery in a Facebook post on Friday (4 Aug).

Was initially apprehensive, but decided to go after fellow Tampines MP’s encouragement

In his post, Mr Baey uploaded an AI-generated picture of himself. He shared that he took the photograph he used for the image last week when he went for a colonoscopy.

He decided to go for a screening as colorectal cancer is the number one cancer in Singapore, and those above 50 are at a higher risk.

Mr Baey is turning 53 later this month.

“Naturally, I was apprehensive of the procedure,” he wrote. “But after consulting my fellow Tampines MP Dr Koh Poh Koon, who was a colorectal surgeon, I decided to go ahead.”

Thankfully, the scope went off without a hitch.

The MP explained that he was under sedation and did not feel any discomfort, both during and after the procedure.

“In fact, I just remembered being wheeled into the room, and the next thing I knew, I woke up in the observation room,” he quipped.

Baey Yam Keng had 3 benign, non-cancerous polyps

He received the results from his screening on Friday (4 Aug), the same day he made the post.

Mr Baey found out that he had three polyps, each less than 0.2cm, growing in his body, and had them removed.

The biopsy showed that the polyps were, fortunately, benign and not cancerous.

However, as polyps could develop into tumours, he will need another colonoscopy in three years.

“AI can always project the Ken or Barbie in us, looking good, young and fit. However, it is our responsibility to make use of modern medical technology to go for screening depending on our own risk profile,” he urged.

Mr Baey added that it is always easier to treat any medical condition when discovered at an earlier stage. “Let us all treasure our lives and keep healthy as long as possible.”

Back in 2021, Baey Yam Keng found out that he had Stage 1 nose cancer.

He later underwent radiation therapy and has been in remission since April 2022.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook and SOG. Right image is for illustration purposes only.