Towards the end of last month, more than 100 Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlets shuttered in Malaysia in response to the ongoing wave of pro-Palestine boycotts.

Recently, however, a new player with an uncannily similar name has entered the Malaysian market: Darsa Fried Chicken, or DFC.

While the alternative chain attracted a large crowd on its opening day, some customers were upset after learning that its prices are steeper than that of KFC’s.

Opened its first DFC store at Rawang, Malaysia on 29 April

On 29 April, DFC took to Facebook to announce the opening of its first branch at Rawang, a town in Selangor.

An advertisement in the store stated that the chain was”100% Muslim Bumiputra” or 100% indigenous Muslim.

Many customers turned up on DFC’s opening day, with long queues forming at the store.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the Rawang outlet gave away free fried chicken to its customers.

Sin Chew also said that the DFC chain is apparently founded by Syeikh Muhd Zainul Asri, a local religious priest. He has said that he is dedicated to creating a 100% Muslim local enterprise, and his goal is for DFC to replace KFC as a new generation of fast food.

Netizen calls out DFC for having higher prices compared to KFC

However, the store’s opening was also quickly marred by controversies.

On DFC’s Facebook page, a netizen pointed out that its prices were higher than that of KFC’s, Malaysian news site Oriental Daily News noted.

The chain then responded that the Chinese, whom they labelled “type C”, were attempting to manipulate the public’s attitude towards DFC. It also urged customers to try its offerings in person, stressing that they should not be influenced by others.

The eatery’s comments have angered some customers, who accused the chain of being “racist”. Some also said they’d stay away due to what the eatery has said.

DFC has apologised for its “unintentional mistake” and said it would avoid such comments in future. It also said it would in future only respond to matters regarding operations.

“We welcome all our clients at various walks of life regardless of race or religion. Hopefully the Malaysia we love is safe and peaceful,” said the statement.

