Grab waives S’pore driver’s $1.9K fees after he dies suddenly at home

Grab waives Singapore driver’s fees after his sudden death at home

A 59-year-old Grab driver in Singapore died suddenly at home on 9 May.

12 days after Mr Su Zi An (transliterated from Chinese) had passed, the ride-hailing platform sent a letter demanding nearly S$1,900 in outstanding fees, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to his wife, he had less than S$20 remaining in his bank account.

Grab has since contacted the family and said it would waive the fees.

Grab driver’s wife found him unconscious in bathroom

Speaking to the Chinese news site, the 58-year-old widow, Mdm Su (transliterated from Chinese), shared that her husband has been a private hire driver for almost a decade.

He would usually start work at 3pm in the day and drive until 1am.

At around 5am on 9 May, Mdm Su discovered that the lights of her home bathroom were lit and thought that Mr Su was inside.

However, as he did not come out of the bathroom by 6am, she started to feel that something was amiss.

Upon checking the bathroom, she witnessed her husband slumped to one side of the toilet bowl, with blood flowing from his mouth.

Received letter from Grab demanding almost S$1.9K in vehicle fees

Mr Su was subsequently conveyed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to pneumonia and heart disease.

On 21 May, Mdm Su received a letter from Grab demanding a total of S$1892.99.

This amount included fees associated with her husband’s car such as rental, repair, towing, and early termination.

She also discovered that he had only S$16.16 left in his bank account and thus hoped that the platform would waive the fees.

A Grab spokesperson confirmed with Shin Min Daily that it would waive the remaining fees for the family.

It also highlighted that it is common practice for the platform to waive the car rental fees for drivers who have passed on, once it has received the death certificate and other relevant documents.

