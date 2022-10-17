68-Year-Old Man Passes Away In Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park Accident Involving Lorry & Car

Fatal Accident Near Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 On 16 Oct Afternoon

On Sunday (16 Oct), a car and a lorry got into an accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

Three people were subsequently conveyed to the hospital.

However, the 68-year-old car driver, who was unconscious when sent to the hospital, later passed away.

Lorry & car collide in Ang Mo Kio accident

The accident took place along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 after the Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 junction, outside Techplace 2.

In photos and videos of the incident circulated on Facebook, a lorry belonging to Yishun Towing Pte Ltd collided directly with the front of the car.

The high-impact crash left the car mangled. Police were subsequently spotted at the scene, making markings on the road and directing traffic.

68-year-old driver passes away

Responding to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the road traffic accident on 16 Oct at about 1.05pm.

SCDF then conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, one to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and one to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police confirmed that the 68-year-old driver was unconscious when sent to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries and passed away, reported 8World News.

The 33-year-old female car passenger and the 55-year-old lorry driver were conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

A 65-year-old bus captain and the lorry driver are now assisting the police in investigations.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.