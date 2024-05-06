Man suspected to have killed S’porean woman in Spain currently in state of distress, says lawyer

Singaporean man who allegedly killed woman in Spain in distress while in remand

The lawyer of Mitchell Ong, the man authorities suspect killed a Singaporean woman, Audrey Fang, while they were in Spain, has said that he is in a state of distress while in custody.

On top of that, an English-speaking inmate accompanies and assists him with day-to-day activities.

Ong’s lawyer added that he does not intend to make a statement to the authorities regarding the case.

The 43-year-old remains in pre-trial detention at the Sangonera prison, in the city of Murcia in Spain.

Man who allegedly killed woman in Spain accompanied by English-speaking inmate

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Ong only receives visits at the detention centre from his lawyer Carolina Flórez de Quiñones.

On Thursday (2 May), she said in a phone call that he is in a state of distress while in remand, highlighting that he does not speak Spanish and entered the country as a tourist.

Therefore, a “trusted prisoner” who speaks English accompanies him at all times and helps him with daily life in the prison.

Quiñones added that Ong has yet to make a statement to the Spanish authorities about the case.

Per Spanish law, one has the right not to do so.

As of that phone call, the lawyer said there are no plans for Ong to give a voluntary statement.

Suspected to have killed Audrey Fang while she was on a solo trip

The Spanish Civil Guard arrested Ong at his hotel in Alicante, Spain on 16 April in connection with the death of Audrey Fang.

Her body had previously been found on 10 April with 30 stab wounds near a parking lot about 150km from her hotel.

Fang had travelled alone to Javea, a town in the southeast of the country, on 4 April.

Investigations thus far have found that, before her death, Fang had nominated an unknown person to be the beneficiary of her Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings.

