Audrey Fang left note about nominating unknown ‘trusted confidant’ as CPF beneficiary weeks before death

Note in iPad belonging to Audrey Fang expresses decision to nominate unknown person as CPF beneficiary

A recent development has emerged in the unfolding saga surrounding the murder of 39-year-old Singaporean Audrey Fang, previously reported missing in Spain.

According to Spanish news site La Verdad, investigators found a note in her iPad revealing her intention to nominate an unidentified person as her Central Provident Fund (CPF) beneficiary.

The note described the individual as her “trusted confidant”.

However, Ms Fang’s brother has raised suspicions regarding the note’s authenticity.

Note states that CPF beneficiary was ‘trusted confidant’ of Audrey Fang

During their investigation, the Spanish Civil Guard found a saved note in Ms Fang’s iPad, which contained the following message:

I wish to clarify that my decision to nominate you for my CPF was made because you are my long-time friend and my trusted confidant.

CPF nominations provide individuals with the opportunity to determine the distribution of their CPF savings after their passing.

The note in Ms Fang’s iPad was dated 24 March — less than three weeks before her body was found in Abanilla on 10 April.

Additionally, the note expressed gratitude to the unnamed recipient for previously lending her US$50,000 (S$68,000).

Brother raises suspicions about note

When investigators presented the note to Ms Fang’s brother, he expressed scepticism about its authenticity, stating that it did not seem like his sister had written it.

He pointed out that the greeting “Heya” used in the note is typically associated with fluent English speakers.

Ms Fang primarily communicated in Mandarin and was not as proficient in English.

Her brother added that the note referred to USD instead of SGD.

Recently, their family discovered that Mitchell Ong, the murder suspect, was listed as her agent in two insurance policies that she purchased in 2015.

On a now-defunct website, Ong operated under various aliases, including Mitch Ong and Ong Cheong Yi.

Spanish police also told Ms Fang’s family that there was an attempt to make changes to her CPF account in March before her trip to Spain.

Ms Fang’s funeral took place at Mandai Crematorium on Monday (29 April).

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Fang Dirou on Facebook and by MS News.

