‘Totally Spies!’ new season set in S’pore, features iconic landmarks including S’pore Flyer & MBS

New season of ‘Totally Spies!’ set in Singapore

Do you recall watching ‘Totally Spies!’ as a child?

The animated sci-fi series is back, and its newest season is set in the Lion City, featuring iconic landmarks such as the Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands (MBS), and the ArtScience Museum.

Season 7 premiered with Episode 1 on Sunday (12 May) via Gulli, a French free-to-air television channel.

‘Totally Spies!’ trailer teases sights of ‘frightening creatures’ around Singapore

The new season’s trailer was uploaded on the Totally Spies! Youtube channel on Sunday.

Once again, it features Clover, Sam, and Alex, the show’s iconic trio of teenage girls who work as undercover spies at the World Organisation Of Human Protection (WOOHP).

Notably, one of the new characters in the season is Zerlina Lewis, who succeeds Jerry Lewis’s position as President of WOOHP.

At one point in the trailer, Zerlina told the girls:

Listen up spies, we’ve been getting reports of strange and frightening creatures all over Singapore.

Towards the end, the trailer teased a new villain who ominously muttered, “This is going to be fun.”

Episode 1 features giant panda causing trouble on the island

According to Totally Spies Wiki, the series will also feature a fictitious new university named AIYA. The showrunners chose a university in Singapore to be its main location as “it could be a fairly emblematic centre of technology”.

The name ‘AIYA’ pays homage to an exclamation commonly used by individuals in Singapore.

On Sunday, Episode 1 ‘Pandapocolypse’ aired on French television. It revolves around a giant panda — with a passion for frozen yogurt — who wreaked havoc in Singapore.

Snippets of the episode on TikTok showed the panda trudging through buildings and roads on the island.

Season 7 of ‘Totally Spies!’ is also set to air on Cartoon Network.

Also read: ‘Tom & Jerry’ Cartoon Series Set In S’pore To Debut In August, Will Have 7 Episodes

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Totally Spies Wiki and @TotallySpiesChannel on YouTube.