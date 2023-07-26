‘Tom & Jerry’ Cartoon Series Set In S’pore To Debut In August, Will Have 7 Episodes

‘Tom & Jerry’ Cartoon Based In Singapore Will Debut This August

For most of us, ‘Tom & Jerry’ was a pretty formative part of our childhood.

The iconic cartoon of a cat chasing a mouse, though simple, has entertained generations of viewers.

Now, the next generation in Singapore will be able to enjoy the show in a more local context as well.

Warner Bros Discovery has announced that they will be debuting a new series for the show set on our sunny shores.

Containing seven, three-minute shorts, the pilot episode will be available this August.

In a press release on 26 July, Warner Bros Discovery announced its first-ever localised ‘Tom & Jerry’ series set in Singapore.

The studio, in association with Warner Bros Animation, has produced the show in Asia.

Comprising seven three-minute shorts, it will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong later this year, before an international roll-out.

A pilot episode of the series will debut in August, with Warner Bros revealing further details soon.

Producing the project is Warner Bros Discovery’s Carlene Tan, with Vivek Bolar serving as lead director.

Aum Animation Studios India will be animating the project. In addition, stories and designs will be by Singapore-based firm Robot Playground Media and Chips and Toon Studios.

Warner Bros Discovery has also stated that there are plans to release consumer products to complement the series later this year.

Iconic show has a modern Singaporean twist

Head of Kids – Southeast Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery Christopher Ho said that the show will bring back the iconic music and animation style from the 1950s.

However, it will also contain a modern Singaporean twist.

“With distinctive landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere, the Asian city-state is the ideal location,” he said.

Mr Ho added that the production team behind the project has worked with homegrown creative talent in Singapore and across Asia.

Senior Vice President of Series at Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios Vishnu Athreya said:

Tom and Jerry are two of our most universally loved characters, proving that laughs can translate to any audience.

“The fans in Asia have long embraced these characters and it’s great to finally give them a version to call their own,” he said.

Featured image adapted from Cartoon Network Asia on YouTube.