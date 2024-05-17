MFA advises S’poreans travelling to M’sia to be vigilant after JB police station attack

Singapore condemns attack on JB police station that led to death of two officers: MFA

On Friday (17 May), a shocking attack on a police station in Johor Bahru resulted in the deaths of two police officers.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia to “exercise vigilance”.

The Republic also condemned the attack.

Singaporeans should take precautions when travelling to Malaysia: MFA

In a press statement on Friday (17 May), the MFA had a word of advice to Singaporeans currently in Malaysia or intending to travel to our neighbouring country.

They should “exercise vigilance”, MFA said, and “take all necessary precautions” to ensure their personal safety.

Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia should eRegister at the MFA website, so that they can be contacted and assisted in the event of an emergency.

Singaporeans travelling abroad were also encouraged to purchase comprehensive medical and travel insurance.

MFA is monitoring the situation in JB with the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore Consulate General in JB.

Singapore strongly condemns JB police station attack: MFA

MFA added that Singapore strongly condemned the attack, which took place at the Ulu Tiram police station.

The Republic sent its sympathies and condolences to the families of the two deceased police officers, who have been identified as 22-year-old constables Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said.

Singapore also wished the injured officer, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, a speedy recovery.

He is in stable condition at Sultan Ismail Hospital, the Royal Malaysia Police said on Facebook.

Attacker killed two police officers before being shot dead

The incident started when an attacker, aged 21, entered the police station with a parang and a mask covering his face at about 2.45am on Friday.

He approached Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and killed him by slashing his neck and head.

The man then grabbed a gun and shot Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, who had come out to check on the commotion, also killing him on the spot.

Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was also attacked but managed to shoot the attacker dead.

Seven people arrested in connection with the case

Seven people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident, Johor Police Chief M. Kumar was quoted as saying by Bernama News Agency.

Five of them, aged between 19 and 62, are family members of the suspect. His 62-year-old father is reportedly a known member of the extremist group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

The other two are students of Institutes of Higher Learning who are believed to be connected to the case.

The police will seek a remand order in court for the seven individuals.

Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain had earlier told the media that more than 20 people believed to be linked to JI are being tracked down by the police.

A search of the suspect’s home had turned up evidence that he was a JI member, he said.

Security has been boosted at police stations, the Johor state palace and the official residence of the Johor Chief Minister.

PM Anwar sends condolences to families of deceased

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was sad to hear about the deaths of the two police officers.

He also hoped the injured officer would get well soon.

Describing the incident as “heartbreaking” and one that shook the country, he sent his condolences to the families.

Based on preliminary information about the attack, he urged the Royal Malaysian Police to immediately find those behind it and bring them to justice.

Bernama quoted him as saying that the government will be firm on matters of peace and security.

Thus, “firm action” will be taken to stop such acts of violence.

Also read: Man shot dead after killing 2 officers at Johor police station, investigations ongoing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.