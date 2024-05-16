4-year-old boy cries after finding out family car is being sold, offers piggy bank money

Boy cries after hearing family car is being sold

Parting ways with the things we hold close to our hearts can be tough, especially for four-year-old Joshua who had grown attached to his family’s car.

In a heartwarming TikTok video, Joshua’s mother, Ms Melissa Low, shared her son’s tearful moments before they sold their black BMW.

The family had to sell their “black beauty” as they were unable to extend their Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

Family unable to renew COE

In the TikTok video posted on 10 May, Ms Low shared a series of clips showing Joshua’s heartbreak after realising his family was selling their beloved vehicle.

“SG car policy made my son cry,” the caption read.

Ms Wong further explained that the family was unable to renew the car’s COE after already extending it for five years.

“You can only extend it once, either five or 10 years,” Ms Wong told MS News.

Grew up with the car

Ms Wong told MS News that the black BMW had been in the family for 11 years, hence Joshua practically grew up with the car.

“We had the car since he was born, so a lot of memories were created, driving up to Kuala Lumpur to Genting, throwing up in the car, singing and making silly memories,” she said.

Described as a “very sentimental boy”, Joshua even offered his piggy bank in an attempt to convince his parents to keep the car.

“On the day we had to say our goodbyes, he offered me his money, but I told him we can’t afford two cars,” Ms Low told MS News.

Saying goodbye to the family car

As a car dealer took his beloved car away to be scrapped, Joshua painfully waved goodbye to the “black beauty”.

In a final attempt to change his parents’ minds, Joshua begged and pleaded for them not to let their car go.

Despite his heartbreak, Ms Low told MS News that Joshua is doing “okay” as the family has recently purchased a new two-year-old Honda.

“Occasionally when he sees any black BMW, his expression would change and he would remind me to buy a black car for him,” she said.

Ms Low has assured Joshua that they will keep their new Honda until he is at least 12 years old, and the family will continue to create more memories in the new car.

