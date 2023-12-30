S’pore Boy Cries Happy Tears After Meeting Bondi Lifeguard, Gets Shirt As A Gift

Boy From Singapore Hugs & Cries Lifeguard Upon Meeting Him

Meeting our idols in the flesh can get overwhelming, especially if they’ve impacted our lives in one way or the other.

A boy from Singapore ticked off an experience on his bucket list when he met a lifeguard from Bondi Rescue.

The Australian television programme posted a clip of the wholesome interaction on its TikTok page.

The boy appeared to be full of emotion as he tearfully embraced the lifeguard.

As a token to his young fan, the lifeguard took off his shirt and gave it to him.

Young boy meets Australian lifeguard from Bondi Rescue

For those not familiar with Bondi Rescue, the show follows the work of several professional lifeguards on Bondi Beach, Australia.

The programme also has a YouTube channel where they post rescue highlights as well as full episodes of earlier seasons.

As it turns out, the show has an avid fan in the form of a young boy from Singapore.

Recalling the interaction with the boy, the lifeguard said:

“He just gave me the biggest hug and started bawling his eyes out. I didn’t really know how to take it.”

He also shared that such incidents do not happen very often.

“That was pretty special, knowing that I made an impact on someone’s life like that,” added the lifeguard.

Throughout the video, the boy can be seen rubbing his eyes and actively avoiding eye contact — when he’s not busy hugging his idol.

Lifeguard gifts him a shirt as a token

The boy had a big surprise waiting for him though.

As a token to his young fan, the lifeguard gifted him his shirt — effectively setting off another round of waterworks.

“I just thought, I want to make this kid’s day. He’s come all the way from Singapore, so I decided to do something special,” said the lifeguard.

Kudos to the lifeguard for taking the time and effort to create a memorable moment for a fan.

Judging by the boy’s display of overwhelming joy, this is likely a core memory that he will treasure for a long time.

