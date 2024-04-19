Suspected killer of S’porean woman in Spain brought to court, victim’s family attends hearing

Audrey Fang’s suspected killer arrives in court on 19 April

On 16 April, authorities in Spain arrested and detained a man in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Singaporean Audrey Fang.

The suspect, also a Singaporean, appeared at a court in Murcia earlier today (19 April), reported Spanish news site The Olive Press.

The deceased’s relatives, who had flown into Spain, also attended the hearing.

Suspect arrives at hearing in Spain

On 19 April at around 9.20am (local time), Audrey Fang’s suspected killer arrived in court in the Ciezano municipality.

The 43-year-old man had been brought to the hearing in a Civil Guard van, reported La Verdad.

Photos show that he was cuffed.

According to The Olive Press, Ms Fang’s brother and two relatives arrived at court with an interpreter at around 9.45am (local time).

The family’s lawyer, Manuel Martinez, told reporters he’s asking for the suspect to be sent to prison before the trial.

“The family are obviously in shock,” said Mr Martinez outside of court.

“They received terrible news in a country far away from home. They need the most moral support.”

Although the alleged killer is reported to be Singaporean, he remains unnamed.

The Guardia Civil in Spain is presently investigating the case with details kept under wraps.

Family identified the deceased’s body a day before

La Verdad reported that the victim’s family went to the Institute of Legal Medicine on Thursday (18 April) to identify her body.

According to The New Paper, family friend Lee Si Hui had flown in with Ms Fang’s brother, Benjamin, and cousin.

Ms Fang had been on a solo trip in Spain when the tragedy struck.

The 39-year-old architect was last seen leaving her hotel in Jávea at around 8.45pm (local time) on 9 April, a day before her body was found — riddled with stab wounds.

Based on CCTV footage, she had been picked up by a vehicle at the hotel exit, reported La Verdad.

According to The Olive Press, police officers were able to identify the make and model of the vehicle.

This allowed them to trace the vehicle’s route.

An hour after leaving Jávea, the car was seen by cameras in a public parking lot near a hotel in the Alicante capital.

The owner of the car, suspected to be Ms Fang’s killer, was then spotted taking a parking ticket from a machine.

Following which, he drove to Abanilla hours later, where Ms Fang’s body was found.

Killer goes to court for suspected homicide

It’s reported that the suspect returned to his hotel room in Alicante where he was arrested on Tuesday (16 April).

The Civil Guard had found evidence of his participation in the crime after searching his room.

Authorities are still determining the motive of the crime.

Featured image adapted from La Verdad and Javea.