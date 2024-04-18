Murder of S’porean woman in Spain: A timeline of events

Murder of missing Singaporean woman on solo vacation in Spain: A timeline of events

A Singaporean man has been arrested in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Audrey Fang, who was previously reported missing in Spain.

The fatal attack left the Singaporean with 30 stab wounds.

While Ms Fang was believed to have met a friend during her trip, she did not share further details with her family and friends.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, the man’s relationship with the victim is unclear.

Here’s a timeline of events leading to the discovery of the murder and Ms Fang’s body.

Timeline of events leading to murder & discovery of body

4 April

Ms Fang leaves Singapore for Spain at around 11.45pm Singapore Time (SGT).

5 April

After touching down, she checks into a hotel located in Xàbia, a coastal town and municipality in Alicante, Valencia.

9 April

Ms Fang’s family speaks to her for the last time.

CCTV footage captures her leaving her hotel at around 8.45pm Central Eastern Time (CET) (2.45am SGT). This is the last time she was seen.

10 April

Ms Fang was due to check out of her hotel.

Hotel staff reports her disappearance to the Civil Guard after room service noted that she had left her belongings in the room.

In Albanilla, about 150km away from Ms Fang’s hotel, a man discovers a body in a parking lot at about 7am CET (1pm SGT). Police are unable to identify the body at this time.

11 April

Ms Fang’s family seeks assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

12 April

Ms Fang was expected to touch down in Singapore at 7am (SGT).

Her brother, who had been waiting for her at Changi Airport, lodges a police report after finding out that she did not board the flight.

16 April

The Civil Guard in Alicante province detains a suspect. He is arrested at a hotel in Alicante where he had reportedly been staying.

17 April

Spanish police identified the body as Ms Fang’s.

Spain’s Guardia Civil or Civil Guard announces that they have arrested a Singaporean suspect in Alicante.

At present, the Court of Instruction number 3 of Cieza (Murcia) is overseeing the case. The suspect will likely face a judge within the next two days.

