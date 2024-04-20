Motorcycle crashes into rear end of car at Tuas Second Link, rider flung onto road

Accident involving motorcycle at Tuas goes viral on 20 April

On Saturday (20 April) morning, images and video footage of a serious accident involving a car and motorcycle circulated on social media.

The posts show the aftermath of the accident, where a neon green motorcycle is embedded in the rear end of a car.

Some motorists captured the harrowing sight of a man — believed to be the rider — sprawled on the road.

The rider of the Johor-registered vehicle is believed to be dead.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on Tuas Second Link, heading into Singapore.

Motorcycle rear ends car on Tuas Second Link

Footage of the accident emerged on a Facebook page as early as 8.32am on Saturday (20 April).

According to a contributor, the accident had already occurred by 8.26am at Tuas Second Link.

Other Facebook users then followed suit, posting videos and photos of the aftermath which showed the ruined back of the Johor-registered car.

The motorcycle also sustained damage based on its dented body and twisted front wheel.

A few metres away from the crash site, a body lies face-down on the road.

Based on camcar footage, the car involved in the accident had been parked on the rightmost lane at around 8.23am.

The car had its hazard light on and there was also a sign on the road informing motorists of the stationary vehicle.

Motorcyclist believed to be dead

In a Facebook post at around 10.16am, a contributor said that the motorcyclist involved in the accident had died.

He added that the fatal accident happened near the Tuas area.

In one of the clips attached to the post, Malaysian police can be seen attending to the crash.

Featured image adapted from Fatt Heng Lee on Facebook and Lo Fong Keow on Facebook.