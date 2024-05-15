NTU tops Young University Rankings for the second year in a row

NTU tops Young University Rankings

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has secured the top position in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings for the second consecutive year and is Singapore’s sole representative on the list.

NTU achieved an impressive overall score of 84.8. It scored particularly high in research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

This ranking evaluates universities worldwide that are 50 years old or younger.

Other universities in the Top 10

Following closely behind NTU in the Top 10 are four universities in France, three in Hong Kong, and one each in South Korea and the Netherlands.

The Top 10 universities on the list are as follows:

Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris (France) The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong) City University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Université Paris-Saclay (France) Institut Polytechnique de Paris (France) Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Hong Kong) Sorbonne University (France) Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) (South Korea) Maastricht University (Netherlands)

The 2024 ranking considered 673 universities that met the organisation’s eligibility criteria. According to Times Higher Education:

Universities can be excluded from the World University Rankings (and therefore from the Young University Rankings) if they do not teach undergraduates, or if their research output amounted to fewer than 1,000 relevant publications between 2018 and 2022 (with a minimum of 150 a year). Universities can also be excluded if 80 per cent or more of their research output is exclusively in one of our 11 subject areas.

Same methodology as the World University Rankings

According to Times Higher Education, the Young University Rankings “applies the same methodology as the World University Rankings with recalibrated weightings.”

These rankings are based on 18 performance indicators grouped into five key areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry engagement.

Featured image adapted from Rohan Mehta on Google Maps, Nanyang Technological University