NUS & NTU are 3rd & 4th respectively in 2024 Asian University Rankings

NUS & NTU land spots in 2024 Asian University Rankings

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have secured the third and fourth spots respectively in the 2024 Times Higher Education Asian University Rankings.

NUS maintains its steadfast position, mirroring its 2023 standing, while NTU climbed one spot from fifth place last year.

Meanwhile, China’s Tsinghua University and Peking University continue their dominance, securing the first and second positions for the fifth consecutive year.

Notably, Tsinghua University landed the top spot with a perfect score of 100.

Top 10 universities in the 2024 Asian University Rankings

The top 10 universities in the 2024 Asian University Rankings are:

Tsinghua University (China) Peking University (China) National University of Singapore (Singapore) Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) The University of Tokyo (Japan) University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China) Fudan University (China) Zhejiang University (China) Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

According to Asian University Rankings, universities are assessed based on their core missions encompassing teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook to offer “the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available”.

The 2024 rankings, which feature “significant updates to the original methodology”, include 739 universities across Asia.

Asian countries dominate research field

While China is recognised for surpassing the United States (US) in terms of the number of cited papers, experts anticipate that other Asian countries will also make significant advancements in the research field.

Futao Huang, professor at the Research Institute for Higher Education at Hiroshima University, noted:

There is no doubt that Asian countries such as China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore will become more dominant in terms of academic research in the next 10 or 20 years.

Also read: NTU & NUS outshine other Asian universities with more subjects in world’s top 10

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University.