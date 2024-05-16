Primary 1 registration for 2025 admission to start on 2 July: MOE

Primary 1 registration to start on 2 July

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that Primary 1 registration for admission in 2025 will start on 2 July.

Singaporean children born between 2 January 2018 and 1 January 2019 are required to participate in the registration process. Alternatively, they can enrol in a special education school’s Junior 1 or Primary 1 program.

Information on the number of vacancies in each primary school will be available on 25 June on MOE’s website.

Parents required to log in to registration portal

Starting 2 July, parents can access the registration portal on MOE’s website to view registration phases and eligible schools.

To log in, parents will need a valid Singpass with two-factor authentication (2FA). It’s advised to set this up early to ensure a smooth registration process.

Only one parent needs to log in to the registration portal to submit the registration.

Those who need assistance with registration can contact their chosen school via email or telephone during the respective registration days, between 9am to 4.30pm.

Information on the number of vacancies for each school will be updated during each phase, but these may change as parents can withdraw and make changes throughout the registration period.

Schools will not be able to provide any additional information beyond what is available on the MOE website, the ministry also added.

Data from 2023’s registration exercise

Parents can access data such as the number of vacancies, applicants, and balloting details for each phase in every school from the last registration exercise on the website.

Additionally, they can view a list of schools within a 2km radius of their residence and find out if these schools were oversubscribed at any phase during last year’s registration.

MOE encourages parents to consider a range of schools based on “their child’s learning needs, interests, and strengths”.

They also advise on choosing schools located close to home to minimize commuting time for their child.

Priority admission based on home-school distance

Priority admission to a school can be given based on the home-school distance category, but parents are warned against providing false information.

The official residential address on their NRICs should be used when registering their child. The child must also have resided at this address for at least 30 months from the registration date.

Those found to have provided false information will be referred to the police for investigation and the child will be transferred to another school with vacancies “after all eligible children have registered”.

Parents wishing to register their child using the address of the child’s grandparent or a caregiver must declare this arrangement between 1 July and 1 August. Approval from MOE is required before registration can proceed.

Also read: Maris Stella High (Primary) to accept girls from 2027, Mount Vernon campus will be rebuilt

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jurong Primary School on Facebook, Chan Chun Sing on Facebook