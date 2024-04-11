NTU & NUS outshine other Asian universities with more subjects in world’s top 10

NUS & NTU have more top 10 subject rankings than other Asian universities

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have emerged as the top universities in Asia based on subjects, according to the 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

In particular, NUS saw 19 subjects in the global top 10, while 10 of NTU’s subjects made it to this list.

According to The Straits Times (ST), both universities have outshone their Asian counterparts since at least 2021.

This year, the rankings feature a total of 1,559 institutions, with 408 being Asian universities.

University rankings take into account 5 indicators

The rankings take into account five indicators, which are:

Academic reputation

Employer reputation

Research citations per paper

H-index, which measures the productivity and impact of a university’s academic or department

International research network, which measures the university’s ability to diversify the geography of their network

With these indicators, QS ranks universities for 55 academic disciplines.

The subjects cover the broad fields of Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences as well as Social Sciences and Management.

Both universities have at least 10 subjects in the global top 10

Out of the 44 ranked programmes in NUS, 19 were ranked in the global top 10.

Among the 19, four programmes were ranked top 5 — Architecture/Built Environment (#5), Chemical Engineering (#5), Civil & Structural Engineering (#4), and History of Art (#2).

In a news release, NUS Deputy President (Academic Affairs) and Provost, Professor Aaron Thean, said:

[The recognition] attests to the University’s commitment to academic excellence and serves as an encouragement for our dedication to interdisciplinary education, equipping our students for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

As for NTU, 10 out of its 45 ranked subjects were featured in the global top 10. Its top programmes include Education, Chemistry and Communication and Media Studies, among others.

Senior vice president of QS, Ben Sowter, was quoted by ST as saying that Singapore’s rankings reflect a noteworthy recovery compared to the previous year.

However, he also highlighted that its institutions “[face] heightened competition from regional players”.

