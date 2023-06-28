NUS Enters Top 10 Of Global University Rankings For First Time, Highest Ranked Asian Institution

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

NUS Rises in Global University Rankings, Enters Top 10 for the First Time

In a historic milestone, the National University of Singapore (NUS) has broken into the top 10 of the global university rankings for the first time.

The latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) 2024 puts NUS in eighth place.

This marks a jump of three spots up from the past five years’ 11th-place ranking.

In doing so, NUS also becomes the highest-ranked Asian university and the first institution from Asia to enter the top 10.

Furthermore, this puts the institution in the top 1% of all universities evaluated by QS this year.

NUS is sole Asian university in top 10 rankings

The QS WUR 2024 was released today (28 June), following which NUS announced the proud achievement on its website.

Elaborating on the rankings, NUS said that the QS WUR is a portfolio of comparative university rankings released annually.

For 2024, the Britain-based QS evaluated 2,963 institutions from 104 locations.

Factors taken into consideration included:

Academic reputation

Employer reputation

Research impact

Global engagement

Sustainability

NUS has been in 11th place for the past five years, which makes coming in at number eight a major breakthrough.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) held on to the top spot. Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford rounded up the top three.

United States (US) and Europe-based institutions such as Harvard University, ETH Zurich, and University College London dominate the rest of the top 10.

NUS achieves #7 spot on employment outcomes ranking

According to The Straits Times (ST), NUS also nabbed the seventh spot for employment outcomes and 15th for academic reputation.

As for employer reputation and citations per faculty — which evaluates how much research is conducted — it came in at 54th and 64th place respectively.

NUS President Professor Tan Eng Chye deemed the achievement “a testament to (NUS’) capabilities and commitment to providing a world-class and interdisciplinary education”.

He also thanked the university’s faculty, staff, and students for their contributions and for making the milestone possible.

QS Chief Executive, Ms Jessica Turner, acknowledged it as well, calling it a “remarkable moment for Asian higher education”.

She added that the jump in ranking showcases not only NUS’ “outstanding” academic performance but also its commitment to producing graduates who are in demand by employers.

Milestone comes days after top 3 achievement in Asian university ranking

Just a week ago, NUS had also clinched a top three spot in a separate ranking for Asian universities.

Last Thursday (22 June), Times Higher Education (THE) unveiled its world university rankings for 2023, along with rankings for various regions.

On the Asian university list, NUS came in third place behind China’s Tsinghua University and Peking University, which got first and second place respectively.

On THE’s global ranking, NUS squeaked into the top 20 at 19th place. It was also one of only three universities from Asia to make the cut.

MS News congratulates NUS as well as its faculty, staff, and students for this incredible feat. We’re certain this is only the beginning of even greater things to come.

