1 dead & 2 injured in KL after tree falls onto multiple vehicles & monorail track

Tree falls along Jalan Sultan Ismail in KL & pins multiple vehicles

On Tuesday (7 May), an uprooted tree fell on several vehicles in Kuala Lumpur (KL), killing a 47-year-old man and injuring two other people.

Emergency vehicles were deployed to the scene and paramedics promptly transported the casualties to the hospital.

Besides pinning the vehicles, the fallen tree also crashed into an overhead monorail track.

1 dead & 2 hurt after tree topples along Jalan Sultan Ismail in KL

Citing the KL Fire and Rescue Department, the New Straits Times (NST) reported that its Operations Centre sent vehicles to the scene of the incident along Jalan Sultan Ismail after receiving an emergency call at 2.19pm.

Upon arriving there, KL Fire and Rescue Department Operations assistant director Fatta M. Amin said they discovered a large tree on the road.

Rescue personnel extracted a 47-year-old man from one of the cars and pronounced him dead at the scene.

They managed to rescue a younger man, 26, and conveyed him to the hospital.

The Star later reported that a 72-year-old Swedish woman — believed to be the passenger of the 26-year-old male e-hailing driver — also sustained injuries and was similarly conveyed to Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Authorities brought the body of the older man to the same hospital for a post-mortem examination, stated NST in a separate report.

Tree crashes into overhead monorail

Footage of the incident has emerged online, showing a large tree and another unidentified structure toppling onto the road.

A video of its aftermath courtesy of Oriental Daily News Malaysia captured firefighters attending to the crash site.

The tree covered the entire expanse of the road, with some of its branches resting on top of the monorail track nearby.

In addition, several cars were pinned beneath the tree, visibly having sustained significant damage.

NST noted that the tree smashed into the monorail trail and damaged at least 17 vehicles.

Some public facilities nearby were also damaged, including a bus stop along the side of the road.

Also read: S’pore-registered car crushed after entire tree trunk & branches fall on it

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Adey Iskandar Jalaluddin on Facebook.