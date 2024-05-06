Chan Chun Sing helping Thambi Magazine Store owner find new location at Holland Village

Chan Chun Sing helping owner of Holland Village newsstand Thambi Magazine Store find new location

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing revealed in a Facebook post that he is helping Periathambi Senthilmurugan, also known as Sam, the owner of the newsstand Thambi Magazine Store in Holland Village, find an alternative location.

The newsstand shuttered on 5 May after more than eighty years of operations. 49-year-old Sam is the third-generation owner.

Sam had disclosed that someone had “instructed him to reduce his magazine display area” by half, which led to his decision to move.

Chan Chun Sing finds shop spaces with Thambi Magazine Store owner

“Last weekend, walked around the Holland Village neighbourhood with Sam to check out possible alternative locations for his iconic newsstand Thambi Magazine Store,” Mr Chan, an MP at Tanjong Pagar GRC, said in the post.

The post included several images of him with Sam, one of which was at Holland Village MRT Station.

“We are working with agencies and potential partners to develop some options for Sam to continue,” Mr Chan added.

The minister also hoped that the rain would bless them with some good news.

Thambi Magazine Store shuttered on 5 May

As a heritage stand, Thambi Magazine Store was a hit with the young and old alike, and for many, felt like a permanent fixture in the neighbourhood.

When the newsstand closed on Sunday (5 May), Sam was visibly emotional and was seen wiping his eyes with a handkerchief.

“After announcing that I am leaving, I was already half-dead, I got no mood,” he told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) Lifestyle. He also shared that he couldn’t sleep or take proper meals.

Despite wanting to cry, Sam put on a brave face for supporters who had come down for the store’s last day. However, he couldn’t keep his poker face up when he closed the shop for the last time.

When announcing the closure, Sam said he was in the midst of looking for an alternative location for the store.

Featured image adapted from Chan Chun Sing on Facebook.