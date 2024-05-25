Teenager falls from MBS hotel room after drinking at nightclub, death ruled as suicide

Teenager falls from MBS hotel room after drinking

A 16-year-old student fell from a Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Hotel room on the 24th floor to his death after drinking at a nightclub with his sister and her boyfriend.

The student was staying at the hotel with his family in early August 2023 during his school break.

He was said to have consumed one glass of beer and six other alcoholic drinks at a nightclub before the fatal incident.

The case has been ruled as a suicide, reported 8world News.

Student consumes alcoholic drinks before falling off balcony

In early August 2023, Gao Yuye (name transliterated from Chinese), a 16-year student at Hwa Chong International School, was spending time with his family at the MBS Hotel.

On 9 August, he and his sister, along with her boyfriend who joined later, went to a nightclub on the 57th floor of the hotel at around 9pm.

He allegedly drank one glass of beer and six other alcoholic drinks at the club.

At around 1am, his sister and her boyfriend left him alone at the nightclub as he insisted on staying.

The security guard, manager, and nightclub staff eventually placed the inebriated and unconscious student in a wheelchair and took him to his room.

When no one answered the door, they brought him to the lobby and called for paramedics.

Authorities called after student became uncooperative

The slightly conscious Gao was reportedly uncooperative when paramedics arrived, prompting them to call the police at around 3am.

After the police arrived, Gao led them as well as security officers to his room at around 3.35am to retrieve his ID.

The officers waited outside while he entered the room, but checked on Gao when he took too long.

Upon checking, the police found the balcony door open and suspected he had fallen, so they called for backup.

A surveillance camera caught the student falling off the balcony at around 3.36am. Gao was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple injuries caused by the fall.

His sister said he didn’t show any sign of being in a bad mood on the day of the suicide.

She added he had some disagreements with his friend in China as well as encountered some pressure in schoolwork, but he didn’t provide her with details.

The police tried to retrieve evidence from Gao’s phone, but it was severely damaged.

His family suspected that his drink might have been spiked. However, the autopsy found no other substance but alcohol in his blood.

Ruling the incident as a suicide, the coroner believed that the deceased could have jumped on impulse or may have thought about it for a long time.

