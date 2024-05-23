S’pore Embassy in Phnom Penh looking for next-of-kin of 72-year-old man who died in Cambodia

72-year-old man dies in Cambodia, Singapore embassy seeks next-of-kin

The Singapore Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, is appealing for the next-of-kin of 72-year-old Mr Yong Shao Yoon to come forward.

In a post on 23 May, the Embassy noted that Mr Yong had died in Banteay Meanchey Province, on 27 April.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has also reshared the post.

Singapore Embassy seeks next-of-kin of 72-year-old man who died in Cambodia

The post, written in both English and Khmer, was a public notice to seek the next-of-kin of Mr Yong.

The cause of death is unknown.

“Anyone with information is requested to call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at +65 6379 8000 or the Embassy in Phnom Penh at +855 977 107371.

Four hours later, the SPF reshared the post, urging Mr Yong’s next-of-kin to come forward.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Embassy in Phnom Penh on Facebook.