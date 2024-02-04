72-Year-Old S’porean Man Passes Away In Thailand, MFA Appeals For Next-Of-Kin

MFA Appeals For Next-Of-Kin Of Singaporean Who Died In Thailand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is appealing for the next-of-kin of an elderly Singaporean man who passed away in Thailand recently.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (1 Feb), the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok posted the appeal with some information.

According to them, the deceased is one Mr Lum Fook Min, who was born on 7 Aug 1951.

That means he was 72 years old at the time of his passing on 21 Jan.

The embassy shared that Mr Lum passed away in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The cause of death was not specified.

Anyone with information can contact the MFA at +65 6379 8000 or +66 81 844 3580, or email the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok at singemb_bkk@mfa.sg.

At the time of writing, one Facebook user has commented that Mr Lum was a family friend. However, she does not have his family’s contact information and is trying to get in touch with his close friend instead.

