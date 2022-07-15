Elderly S’porean Lady Passes Away In Tokyo, Police Seeking Next-Of-Kin

64-Year-Old Singaporean Lady Passes Away In Tokyo, Contact MFA If You Have Info

When death comes near, most people would prefer to be surrounded by their closest kin.

However, an elderly Singaporean lady didn’t have that chance, having sadly passed away in Tokyo.

The police are now seeking her next-of-kin.

Singaporean passes away in Tokyo on 5 Jul

In a Facebook post on Friday (15 Jul), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared that the Singaporean’s name was Tara Tan Horng Shya.

The 64-year-old passed away last Tuesday (5 Jul), in Tokyo, capital of Japan.

According to the Embassy, her date of birth was 20 Jun 1958.

Appeal for next-of-kin

The SPF and the Embassy are now appealing for Ms Tan’s next-of-kin to come forward.

They’re also hoping to hear from those who may know, or have any information about her and/or her family members.

These people should contact Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) or the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo.

Their numbers are as follows:

MFA: +65 6379 8000

Singapore Embassy in Tokyo: +81 3 3586 9111

Hope the deceased’s next-of-kin will be found

Knowing that a Singaporean has passed in a foreign land without the company of their loved ones is heartbreaking.

Alas, informing their next-of-kin of their passing is the only thing to do now.

Let’s hope that the authorities get in touch with the late Ms Tan’s family soon, so there can be proper closure.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Singapore Embassy in Tokyo on Facebook and Louie Martinez on Unsplash.