Authorities Seek Family Of Elderly Singaporean Who Passed Away In Johor Bahru On 17 Nov

Many Singaporeans who have friends and family living in Johor Bahru (JB) have struggled to physically meet their loved ones since the Covid-19 pandemic descended.

Unfortunately, an elderly Singaporean across the Causeway breathed his last alone, back on 17 Nov.

Attempts to locate his next-of-kin have apparently been futile, leading the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Consulate-General In JB to take to Facebook.

Appealing to netizens for help, they’re hoping to catch the attention of the deceased man’s friends or family.

Elderly man passed in Johor Bahru without friends or family

In a Facebook post on Friday (4 Dec), the Singapore Consulate-General in JB said that they are looking for family members and friends of the late Mr Yeo Thiam Lye.

He reportedly passed away in JB on 17 Nov 2020. The only other detail available is that he was born on 18 Jan 1951.

The authorities have not revealed the cause of death or circumstances surrounding his passing.

Although 4 weeks have passed since his passing, it seems that nobody has reached out to the Singapore High Commission thus far.

Family & friends should contact the authorities

Anyone who may have any sort of relations with the late Mr Yeo should contact Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) or the Singapore Consulate-General in JB.

The numbers are as follows:

MFA: +65 6379 8000

Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru: +60 19 791 1166

Hope the deceased’s next-of-kin will be located

Knowing that someone has passed without the company of their loved ones is a heartbreaking thing.

Informing their next-of-kin of their passing is the next best thing we can do, so let’s hope that the authorities will be able to get in touch with the late Mr Yeo’s family soon.

