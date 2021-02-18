Big Bad Wolf Mega Book Sale Returns Online On 27 Feb

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporeans may have come across mega book sales at shopping mall atriums or warehouses.

While these may not be happening in the near future due to safe management measures, the Big Bad Wolf Book sale is returning on 27 Feb with the same online sales arrangement as last year.

This time, they are tempting bookworms with over 60,000 titles, with some selling at up to 95% off.

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns bigger & better

In an Instagram post, the regional book sale, which calls itself the biggest one in the world, announced that they are coming back online for Singapore.

This time, they are returning with a larger selection of titles. With over 60,000 for sale, they are besting last year’s offering of over 30,000. With double the number of titles for sale, there is sure to be a book that will intrigue you.

Furthermore, the book sale will be selling some books at up to 95% off their retail price.

While this sounds too good to be true, they said in their website that offering books at affordable prices helps in their mission to make reading more accessible to budding bookworms in the region.

Previously, the Big Bad Wolf has travelled countries in the region such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Thailand.

You can expect to find novels, self-help guides, and even interactive playbooks. With the wide selection of titles available, you can also cop one as a gift for family and friends.

For the little ones, special cartoon book bundles are also available for sale, showing that there is a book title title for any age group.

Register early for early access

Those interested in getting the best deals can register their interest by 24 Feb. Doing so will allow early access to special deals on 26 Feb, before the sale officially starts on 27 Feb.

OCBC cardmembers will also be delighted to know that there will be exclusive promotions in store for them.

You can register as an early bird via this link to receive an invitation email closer towards the sale’s opening.

Staying safe with an online book fair

It is heartening to know that huge book fairs are still taking place, albeit in a virtual space. By doing so, bookworms will be able to replenish their shelves with new titles while minimising contact during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We hope that you’ll be able to find a title that you’ve been looking for. However, to do so, you may need to register early to get first dibs.

