Malaysian Families Raise Banners With Messages Of Love & Wave To Loved Ones From Yacht

The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is a long and arduous one, especially for families separated by border restrictions.

To give families the chance to see their loved ones in person, R&F Group, started an initiative where people board a yacht to close the distance with family members across the causeway.

Over the weekend, some 18 families got to be part of this initiative.

Emotions ran high as people ‘reunite’ with their beloved family members.

Prepared boards with messages of love

Organised by R&F Princess Cove, the event ‘Miss You My Love‘ ran once again on Saturday (31 Oct).

18 families ready themselves to see their loved ones after being apart for months.

As families prepare to board the yacht, kids were seen penning down heartfelt messages on boards.

Their innocent messages of love show their yearning for a long awaited ‘reunion’ with their family members.

18 families boarded the yacht to see their loved ones

Armed with boards and banners, the 18 families excitedly board the yacht.

Video calls and messages might make communicating with our friends and family much easier but undeniably, nothing beats seeing them in person.

It was an emotional affair as people got the chance to wave to their family members ‘stuck’ in Singapore.

Some even used binoculars provided by organisers to get a closer look at their loved ones.

As the yacht neared Woodlands Waterfront Park, some were seen waving their boards with messages, hoping their loved ones will catch sight of it.

Family members at Woodlands Waterfront Park

Over at Woodlands Waterfront Park, on the other side of the causeway, similar scenes can be spotted.

Families line up as they eagerly await the arrival of the yacht.

They raised banners as they talked on the phone with their loved ones.

Kept apart for such a long period, it must have been heartwarming to see their family members in person.

Hope families will be able to reunite soon

Kudos to R&F property for organising this meaningful event once again.

It is a bittersweet affair, finally seeing beloved family members in real time, although still kept apart by so much.

These separated families are a poignant reminder of how the fight against Covid-19 is still ongoing.

We hope the situation in both Malaysia and Singapore would soon show signs of abating so families would be able to reunite again, this time, without a body of water between them.

