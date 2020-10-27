Lucky Malaysian Families Can Board Yacht To Wave To Family Members In Singapore

Over the weekend, some lucky Malaysian families separated due to border restrictions had the opportunity to wave to their loved ones from a yacht.

Though it was an emotional affair, seeing their beloved family members in person after months apart must’ve been quite a cathartic experience.

R&F group, the organiser behind the initiative, will be hosting another round of ‘reunions’ again in the near future.

Though the exact date of the event has not been confirmed, those interested can already leave comments on the post to stand a chance at being selected.

Event returns due to overwhelming demand

R&F Princess Cove has apparently received “massive request” for their initial ‘Miss You My Love’ event which took place last Saturday (24 Oct).

In light of the overwhelming demand, the organisers will be hosting another such event in the very near future. They announced the move on Monday (26 Oct) via a Facebook post.

The exact date of the event, as well as the number of families selected, have not been unveiled at the time of writing.

However, those interested can already start leaving comments on the post telling the organisers how long they have been separated from their loved ones for a chance at being selected.

Following which, participants would have to fill up a Google Form with their personal details.

20 families boarded yacht & waved to family in Singapore

Earlier on Saturday (24 Oct), 20 lucky Malaysian families had the opportunity to board a yacht bringing them to a location “nearer to Singapore”.

There, they were able to wave to their family members ‘stuck’ in Singapore due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

Some of them even held up placard and banners containing their messages of love.

Expectedly, many of them could not hold back tears as they finally saw their loved ones.

Kudos to organisers for bringing event back

Kudos to R&F group for organising another such event, allowing families affected by border restrictions to once again see their loved ones, albeit separated by a body of water.

Know anyone who might fit the bill? Tag them in the comments below so they’re aware of the initiative!

