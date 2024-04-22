M’sian youth who started out selling snacks on roadside earned first million at 19

23-year-old Malaysian earned first million when he was 19 years old

For 23-year-old Munashraf Munawar, founder of pet food and supplements company Biovet, his road to entrepreneurship started when he was just a teen.

The ambitious youth began selling snacks on the roadside when he was 17.

Despite facing struggles along the way, he earned his first RM1 million (S$285,000) before he even turned 20.

Now, he hopes to be make his first billion by his 30th birthday.

Worked as product agent selling snacks by roadside, among other businesses

According to the New Straits Times, Mr Munashraf was just 15 years old when he started a dropshipping business selling China-imported sneakers.

Tapping on the power of social media, he managed to rake in between RM10 (S$3) and RM15 (S$4) for each pair.

At 17, he decided to focus on his national examination.

Thereafter, he worked as a product agent selling snacks by the roadside.

Some of the snacks he sold included chocolate and kerepek, or crackers.

During this time, his peers were mostly having fun while he worked hard to learn more about sales and marketing.

In a recent Instagram post, the entrepreneur claimed that youth from today’s “strawberry generation” are less productive and competitive, and would thus fall behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bossmunn (@munashraf)

Moreover, he suggested that young people should capitalise on the opportunities available to them in the modern world.

Registered almost RM1 million in sales in first year

Apart from the aforementioned stints, he also attempted to launch several other businesses.

While they did not last long, Mr Munashraf was never discouraged and kept soldiering on.

One day he noticed that his cats, as well as those belonging to his friends, were suffering from health problems.

Additionally, he realised that vet clinics often experienced long queues.

These pain points prompted him to explore the idea of creating health products for felines.

With that, Biovet was born.

In its first year, Biovet registered almost RM1 million in sales and has continued to be successful ever since.

It is now worth an estimated RM26 million (S$7.4 million) and has close to 200 employees.

Mr Munashraf, who is now studying for his law degree, stressed that his support system and resilient traits were key to his growth.

He added that those without a vision might end up doing things “half-heartedly”.

Also, don’t give up. Let people say what they want. Do what it takes to achieve your vision.

Besides hoping to become a billionaire by age 30, Mr Munashraf also wishes to build Malaysia’s largest vet hospital.

Also read: 70% Of Asia-Pacific Youths Keen To Be Entrepreneurs, Experts Say They Need More Than Just Passion

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @munashraf on Instagram.