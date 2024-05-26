50 residents evacuate after fire breaks out along Bedok South HDB corridor, PAB battery may be cause

Fire breaks out at Block 38 Bedok South Road corridor

On 25 May, a fire involving a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) broke out along a level five corridor at Block 38 Bedok South Road.

About 50 residents self-evacuated, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire likely originated from the PAB battery pack.

A TikTok video posted by user @shopwithlala4 showed the ongoing blaze in the corridor.

Some people could be heard shouting: “Fire!” in the video.

There were also a few people going around the flats to warn residents.

Ms Chen Yanling told 8world News that she was working at home at the time of the incident when she heard several loud noises.

She did not take the noises seriously until she heard her neighbour shouting: “Fire, fire”. Ms Chen said she initially thought her block was on fire and quickly notified her family, but later discovered that the block opposite was on fire.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet. No injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigations

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of the PAB,” SCDF told MS News.

It added: “To prevent PAB fires, the SCDF would like to remind the public not to charge the batteries for an extended period of time or leave them charging overnight.” It also warns members of the public to not purchase or use non-original batteries.

SCDF also has an infographic that provides more fire safety tips.

