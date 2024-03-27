Viral footage shows e-bike bursting into flames at Bukit Merah hawker centre

Footage of e-bike bursting in flames at Bukit Merah hawker centre goes viral

Last Tuesday (19 March), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were alerted to two fires at Clementi and Bukit Merah caused by mobility devices.

Footage of the incident in Bukit Merah recently made rounds on social media and has since gone viral.

In the four-minute video, an e-bike at the hawker centre was seen bursting into flames, shocking nearby patrons.

Video emerges of e-bike bursting into flames at Bukit Merah hawker centre

Footage of the incident, which occurred at about 5.35pm on 19 March, was recently posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The video starts by showing an e-bike parked at a corner near three seated individuals.

One of them had his back to the mobility device, which appeared to have wisps of smoke billowing from its rear.

It’s unclear if the mobility device belonged to any of the three men.

Without warning, the bike burst into flames at about the 13-second mark, shocking nearby patrons.

The three patrons jumped out of their seats — one of them even fell and rolled on the floor.

E-bike explodes & burns nearby stalls

The five patrons in the video appeared to have escaped severe injury by running out in time.

The fire grew exponentially within seconds, causing several hanged objects to fall.

This was followed by several huge explosions.

Eventually, the fiery blaze subsided, leaving behind what seemed to be burnt remnants of the mobility device.

Even though the e-bike fire died down, it became apparent that several nearby objects caught fire.

The video ends with smoke filling up the entire vicinity.

SCDF urges public not to leave batteries charging for prolonged period

SCDF said they were alerted to the fire at Block 112 Jalan Bukit Merah at about 5.35pm last Tuesday (19 March).

The fire involved a Power Assisted Bicycle (PAB) parked near a market stall on the ground floor.

According to preliminary investigation, the fire likely originated from the battery pack of the PAB.

“To prevent PAB fires, the public is reminded not to leave batteries or devices charging for a prolonged period or charging them unattended overnight,” SCDF said.

SCDF also cautioned members of the public against buying and using “non-original batteries”.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.